Free pints on offer in a National Pub event

NATIONAL Pub Fortnight runs until August 6 – and pubs are offering 15,000 free pints to celebrate the occasion.

According to a survey, pubs in Great Britain are still heavily involved in some of life’s most significant moments including marriages, birthdays, christenings, make-ups and even break-ups.

The Ei Publican Partnerships, the UK’s largest pub company, revealed that a quarter of British adults visit the pub once a week.

In honour of what seems to be a popular tradition and in a nod to national pub fortnight, free pints will be available to punters in pubs that are part of the Ei Publican Partnership.

The only caveat is, in order to be eligible for a free pint, you must be within the first 15,000 people to sign up using the National Pub Fortnight app.

Brigid Simmonds, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association said: ‘The pub is the original social network, it has evolved over the years but it very much remains a hub for the community where people share life moments.

‘Pubs are much more than a place to eat and drink, they are the beating heart of our society The initiative pulls together the pub community from across the country, so get down and support a local pub that’s participating and enjoy a free pint.’

For more information on National Pub Fortnight or to find out if your local is participating in the two week celebrations, visit the web-based app at www.freedrinkoffer.co.uk using a smartphone or tablet.

SHAUNA BURNETT