From tax man to masseuse

A FORMER tax man has taken himself out of retirement to provide a much less stressful service.

Mark Rigby set up his firm Mark Rigby Therapies, after taking early retirement from his job at the HMRC, where he worked in VAT.

Mark said: ‘I treated myself to my first massage while on holiday in the Algarve. After realising the personal benefits, I wanted to provide relaxation and pain relief services through my own mobile business.’

Mark signed up to Fareham College and gained distinctions in Swedish full body massage and Indian head massage.

Mark said: ‘Being mobile I can reach those in the greater Portsmouth area who cannot get to a salon or spa. I’m running a competition for my launch with a chance to win massages. Visit my Facebook page or markrigbytherapies.uk for more information.’