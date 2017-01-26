FSB is disappointed at latest round of bank branch closures

THE Federation of Small Businesses has expressed its disappointment at HSBC’s decision to close a further 62 of its local branches.

The announcement was made by the firm earlier this week to close the banks, including the branch in Cosham High Street, on June 2.

It adds to a wave of branch closures by the big banks in recent years, leaving many smaller businesses unable to access counter services.

Martin McTague, FSB policy director, said: ‘It is very disappointing that yet more local bank branches are being shut down, in some cases leaving towns and villages without a single bank.

‘I have spoken directly to HSBC about this, to make sure the bank’s bosses are well aware of the impact these closures will have on our members and to discuss alternative ways of providing the banking services they need.

‘We hope that this is the last of these closures by HSBC and would like to see special measures to help areas left with no bank at all.’

HSBC also announced last year that it would be closing its branch in West Steet, Havant, on March 3.