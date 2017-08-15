Furnishings firm creates jobs after big relocation

Have your say

HOME furnishings chain Ponden Home has signed a lease on a new unit at Hedge End Trade Park.

The popular retailer, which employs five staff on site and rebranded nationally from ‘Rosebys’, was previously situated in Bradbeers Retail Park, near Tolbar Way.

Hedge End Trade Park is now fully occupied after Ponden Home’s arrival.

Russell Mogridge, business space director at Hughes Ellard, AAM’s agent for the Trade Park, said: ‘Ponden Home had been looking for nine months for suitable premises with the business certainty of a long lease, having traded successfully at the nearby retail park for 15 years as Rosebys, then Ponden Home. A rare opportunity emerged where a corner unit unexpectedly became available. ‘

Ponden Home’s area manager Kevin Nock said: ‘We have five dedicated staff at Hedge End, with a combined 51 years’ experience in the home furnishings field.

‘We were keen to remain in the Hedge End area, which is convenient for customers because of the easy access from the M27.’

Ponden Home is part of the Edinburgh Woollen Mill group. The Hedge End site is led by its manager of 16 years Leanne Fields and assistant manager of 15 years Sandie King.