Garden centre awards customer £100 for business suggestion

Centre Manager Jackie Avis with winner Sandra Murray

A GARDEN centre has presented the winner of a competition with £100.

The Stewarts Abbey Garden Centre in Titchfield gave the prize cash to the winner of its Suggestion Box draw.

Retired Sandra Murray won by suggesting the centre increase the range of gift cards when displaying products for occasions including Mother’s and Father’s days.

Terry Head, retail and marketing director at Stewarts, said: ‘It’s often the simple things that please customers and have a direct influence on the success of a retailer. We’re grateful to Sandra for taking the time to enter the draw.’

