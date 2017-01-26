Get in, go far

AN APPRENTICE working for small business specialists TaxAssist Accountants met the Gosport MP as part of a nationwide campaign to promote apprenticeships.

The company has recently taken on Briar Leary, 19, and Paige Callard, 17, as apprentices at its office in South Street, Gosport.

Lynn Adams-Ahern, who runs TaxAssist Accountants in Gosport and Fareham, said: ‘We’re delighted to welcome both Briar and Paige to the team and client feedback so far has been brilliant. Apprenticeships are a great tool that allow people to study and learn on the job at the same time and I’m confident that both Briar and Paige will grow and learn alongside the team .’

Lynn and Paige were invited to Parliament to meet Ms Dinenage in response to the nationwide #GetInGoFar campaign.

Paige said: ‘It’s a great opportunity here and meeting the local MP was the icing on the cake.’