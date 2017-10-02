Get top advice at on being firms’ ‘go-to’ person

Have your say

AN EVENT for small business owners, advisors, service providers and freelancers is being put on.

Expert Economy will feature keynote speakers who plan to share their passion for business and visions for the future.

The all-day event, held at Lakeside North Harbour on October 12, will feature speakers selected by Portsmouth entrepreneur Naomi Johnson.

In 2015 Naomi found herself needing to generate income within two weeks and create an immediate sustainable income.

In a light bulb moment, she decided she would begin writing LinkedIn profiles for clients.

Naomi said: ‘By using all of my knowledge of LinkedIn and everything I had learned on Daniel Priestley’s Key Person of Influence course in 2006, I got to work selling my services writing LinkedIn profiles.

‘By my fourth month, I was at full capacity. I had successfully combined my LinkedIn strategies with offline strategies to quickly position myself as the “go-to” expert in my industry and have my name come up in all the right conversations.’

Professionals booked to speak at the event include Daniel Priestley, founder of Dent Global, international speaker Ian Dickson and director of an award winning design agency, Lisa Seymour.

Naomi added: ‘I wanted to share my own story and experiences that have got me to where I am today.

‘With uncertainties in today’s business world it’s important to concentrate on becoming irreplaceable, being that “go-to” person in your industry.

‘This event will help you and your business find that position.’

The event will run from 9am-5pm at Lakeside, North Harbour.

Book tickets at theexperteconomy.co.uk