Get your entries in for The News Business Excellence Awards 2018

THE NEWS Business Excellence Awards are fast approaching and Luke Bailey, company director at GlobeUs Training, has told us why he thinks businesses should be submitting entries.

Luke co-owns his training firm with business partner Aneta Orlowska.

At the 2017 ceremony, the pair took home the Highly Commended Start-Up Business of the Year accolade.

Luke said: ‘Winning was a fantastic experience. We definitely got some bounce-back from it.

‘We received a full page of coverage in the paper, which got us so much recognition and added to our confidence.

‘We’ve put the award win under the signature on our website because we want customers to know that we’ve been recognised by an independent body.

‘When you own a business, you don’t often get people telling you “well done”. There is no boss to sing your praises when you achieve something, so having someone commend us felt great.’

Before running their own company, Luke and Aneta worked for a global training provider.

Luke said: ‘We felt the company we worked for had moved away from the reason people get into this industry.

‘We decided to go out on our own and it has been the best decision we could have made.’

GlobeUs Training was founded in July, 2015 and Luke and Aneta work out of headquarters in Gosport.

Luke said: ‘Most businesses shell out a lot of money on advertising.

‘When you’re a new company, you need to demonstrate why you’re the right person for the job.

‘An award like this proves we’re reputable and is a strong form of advertising.

‘Getting that appreciation gave us a real boost. I highly recommend businesses put themselves forward.’

The black tie dinner and awards will be held at the Guildhall in Portsmouth on February 23, 2018.

Closing date for entries is November 25.

