Gift shop is set to open

A NEW gift shop will be opening in Gosport this month.
The Little Bow Cottage will be opening up on Saturday, September 23 – with the store based in Bemister’s Lane.
The first 50 customers will get a free gift with their purchase.
A NEW gift shop will be opening in Gosport this month.
The Little Bow Cottage will be opening up on Saturday, September 23 – with the store based in Bemister’s Lane.
The first 50 customers will get a free gift with their purchase.
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.