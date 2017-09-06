Search

Gift shop is set to open

A NEW gift shop will be opening in Gosport this month.

The Little Bow Cottage will be opening up on Saturday, September 23 – with the store based in Bemister’s Lane.

The first 50 customers will get a free gift with their purchase.