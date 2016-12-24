Gifts for young carers

TWENTY laptops worth more than £8,000 were donated to a charity from a digital marketing agency as a Christmas gift.

Koozai, which is based in Park Gate, gave the computers to the Southampton Young Carers Project.

The equipment will be used by Year 10 and 11 students to support their education. The Southampton Young Carers Project supports 170 children aged between eight and 18 who care for an ill or disabled family member.

Julie Marron, project worker at Southampton Young Carers, said: ‘We’re constantly striving to help build skills and relationships that children can draw on in later life. This kind donation will have an enormous impact on these young carers’ lives and prepare them for the future.’

Koozai’s CEO Ben Norman said: ‘We jumped at the chance to help these young carers. They are an inspiration.’