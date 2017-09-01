Global yacht app launched

SAILING enthusiasts take note! UK-based Yachting Pages Media Group has launched a global app to help source suppliers.

The new Yachting Pages app, in association with Sunseeker International, is designed for super-yacht captains, owners and senior crew, sourcing them suppliers from a worldwide database.

Website and digital marketing manager at YPMG, Michelle Williams, said: ‘We’ve used extensive behaviour analysis and insight from our website to support development of an app that meets the needs of yacht crew and owners

‘Following feedback from focus groups, users can search for services close by or at a chosen city, country or port worldwide. It’s accessible both online and offline, you can have favourite suppliers to create your own contact list and rate and review services.’