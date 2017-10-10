‘God answered my calls’ says young entrepreneur

THREE young entrepreneurs from Portsmouth were narrowly pipped to the post in the final of a prestigious awards ceremony.

Ming Wu, of the Markers Guild, and business duo Natasha Tiffin and Alice Dixon of Seek a Word, all reached the final of this year’s Young Start-up Talent awards.

The scheme, which is sponsored by The News, has been set up by NatWest and Oxford Innovation with the intent of honouring Hampshire’s young entrepreneurs aged 16 to 25.

Covering four counties, winners split a prize fund of £50,000 to help them realise their business ambition.

Winner of this year’s fund in Hampshire was Jeremy Mutebi, who set up an online stylist business.

The University of Southampton student said: ‘I am shocked to have won the prize fund with such tough competition and feeling humbled. Just before the announcement I spoke to my mum on the phone. She said that she would pray to God for a positive outcome. I believe God answered her prayers.’

Fellow finalist Ming was not disappointed to lose out. He said: ‘The Young Start-up Talent process has kicked up a gear to get things done.’

New entries for 2018 are now being sought. For details, see youngstartuptalent.co.uk.