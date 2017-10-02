Going quiet for autism

A SHOPPING centre will be supporting shoppers with autism today, as part of a national initiative.

Locks Heath Shopping Village will turn down the music and other noise and dim the lights for an hour for Autism Hour 2017.

According to the National Autism Society, shops can be too loud, too bright and be an information overload for autistic people.

Shopping centre marketing manager Donna Callander said: ‘We vowed to ensure that the entire family unit should have a positive experience when visiting our centres.

‘By taking part in Autism Hour we are giving a little bit of support to shoppers who have autism as well as their friends and family and educating our staff and store teams at the same time.’