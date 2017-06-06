Golf at Goodwood to return

Golf At Goodwood’s Academy Open Day is offering the public complimentary taster sessions suitable for the whole family.

The day is designed for all levels of golfer, from complete beginners to frequent players and will be held under the supervision of a highly-qualified team of PGA professionals.

Chris McDonnell, Golf At Goodwood Academy Manager and PGA Professional said: ‘During the sessions there will be a chance to learn the basics. All equipment will be provided on the day with fun activities such as face painting for children, mini golf and longest drive competitions. Complimentary snacks, drinks and gift bags will be available throughout the day.’

Practice facilities include covered driving range bays, a SAM putting studio, private coaching rooms and golf swing video analysis.

Golf At Goodward returns on Saturday 24 June.