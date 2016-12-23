Goodwill given out to charities by waste firm

ONE caring firm decided to scrap Christmas gifts for its clients in order to give something back to local good causes.

L&S Waste, which specialises in waste removal, aggregates, skips and concrete, donated the cash it would normally spend on gifts to a hostel run by the Salvation Army.

The firm, which is headquartered in Fareham and also has a branch in Portsmouth, bought 21 large parcels, filled with goods for the charity to hand out to families in need. It also donated £1,000 towards additional food parcels.

Managing director Mick Balch and other members from the L&S Waste team went to Catherine Booth House, in St Paul’s Road, this week.

Vanessa Weeks, the programme co-ordinator for Catherine Booth House, said: ‘We are very grateful to Mick and his team and overwhelmed by their generosity in providing hampers for all of the families at Catherine Booth House.

‘These hampers will ease some of the financial burden and help us to ensure that this Christmas is a special and memorable time.’

As well as helping the hostel, L&S Waste also held an annual Christmas card design competition with children who go to the Rainbow Centre in Fareham.

The centre supports children with cerebral palsy. The winner was picked as four-year-old Frankie and his design was sent out electronically to L&S Waste’s clients.

The company also handed out present to the children, and presented the centre with a cheque for £3,000, representing a percentage of L&S’ online skip sales throughout the year – an ongoing commitment they have with the charity.

Mick said: ‘There’s lots of people running around at Christmas, but people don’t really spend too much time thinking about people in need.

‘We are always looking to help charities by giving them support.

‘Both of these events are about raising the profile of local good causes, then maybe next year somebody else will do something for them too.’