A BEER festival is being held at a Gosport brewery to raise cash for a good cause.

Fallen Acorn Brewing Co, in Clarence Wharf Industrial Estate, Mumby Road, Gosport, is holding its charity beer festival on April 15.

The festival is in aid of Naomi House, a children’s hospice, which head brewer Ed Anderson is running the London Marathon for.

There will be food and impromptu brewery tours from 1pm until 6pm.