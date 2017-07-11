Gosport Marina selected for the Volvo Ocean Race

Premier Gosport Marina and its specialist boatyard, Endeavour Quay, will be hosting this year’s Volvo Ocean Race.

The eight ocean race yachts will be showcased in the build-up to the Rolex Fastnet Race this year.

The Gosport venue will be occupied for a week of preparation, prior to the race starting.

The selectors advised that the venue was picked due to the class of its facilities, its access to the Solent and its deep water basin.

The teams will also have access to the onshore technical facilities provided to them in the marina’s specialist boatyard, Endeavour Quay.

The Gosport Marina has previously been host to the RC44 Portsmouth Cup and The Clipper Round the World Race fleet.

The eight teams will be moored in the marina from July 31 to Aug 6.

Manager at the Premier Marinas Endeavour Quay, Tim Newell said: ‘In the past we’ve often supported the Volvo teams individually here at the boatyard.

‘But it’s great now to team up with Gosport Marina and offer the same great service to the entire fleet.

‘It really cements Gosport’s reputation as THE town to come to for big boat events.’