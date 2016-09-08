Gosport MP promoting apprentices with campaign

MP CAROLINE Dinenage is launching a campaign to promote apprentices in her area.

The Gosport MP will be publishing inspiring biographies of current apprentices to highlight the diverse and rewarding work taking place.

They are from a range of companies including BAE Systems, Airbus Group, Defence Munitions and Tax Assist.

The stories will be published each Monday, starting next week, on Ms Dinenage’s website and promoted on social media.

She said: ‘Here in Gosport, apprentices provide an invaluable contribution to our economy and incredibly rewarding career opportunities.

‘The high number of apprenticeship starts in our area means we have a lot to be proud of.

‘But I want more young people from our area to take advantage of the opportunities on offer and I want more businesses to utilise government support to employ a higher number of apprentices.

‘Therefore, I am hoping you will help me raise the profile of Gosport apprenticeships by sharing these inspiring bios of young apprentices from our area.’

In 2014/15, 2,560 apprenticeship starts were made in the Gosport constituency.

This was the third highest number of starts amongst all other English constituencies. Since 2010, there have been 11,240 new apprenticeships in Gosport.