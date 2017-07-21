Grower takes home a gold from flower show

GROWER Scott Yates has returned home from Hampton Court Flower Show with a gold certificate under his belt.

Scott, from Titchfield was a part of the team which constructed the award winning garden ‘It’s all about the community’.

Scott has worked as a grower at Stewarts Abbey garden centre in Titchfield for five years and is beginning to grow plants for next year’s Chelsea Flower Show.

Scott and his team’s winning garden will be divided between the Blind Veterans UK’s two main training and rehabilitation centres. He said: ‘It’s great to know that the garden and its legacy will live on.’