Gunwharf and port in cruise ferry service

PORTSMOUTH International Port has launched a new boat service for cruise passengers.

In a continuing bid to draw more cruise ships into the city, the port has arranged for guests to step from their cruise ship onto a boat that will sail straight to Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth’s waterside shopping centre.

Not only a means of transportation, the boat ride is said to immerse passengers in maritime history as it sails past historic ships, the Royal Navy Dockyard and the Emirates Spinnaker Tower.

As part of the #portsmouthtakesyouthere campaign, the port has teamed up with Gunwharf to provide this service, highlighting the city’s best features and showcasing our region.

The service will be free for port of call visitors and will be run by Blue Funnel.

The first passengers to take advantage of the new boat ride will be on the Viking Star ship, due to dock on September 29.

The collaborating teams are hoping that the cruise ship operators will consider Portsmouth as a docking point in their 2019 schedule.

Mike Sellers, port director at Portsmouth International Port said: ‘We know that our historic maritime city makes for a fantastic port of call visit. We want our guests to experience our world famous landmarks as soon as they arrive, and believe our bespoke boat service offers cruise operators another reason to include the Great Waterfront City in their holiday schedules. This is a complimentary service. We’d be happy to discuss with cruise operators how this can work for their schedules.’

Colin Wilding, general manager at Gunwharf Quays said: ‘We are delighted to be working in partnership with the Portsmouth International Port to deliver a unique experience to our cruise visitors.’