Gunwharf prepares for Christmas with job fair

THREE giants in training and education are teaming up in a hunt for the best members of staff in the lead-up to the festive period.

In partnership with Highbury College and Job Centre Plus, Gunwharf Quays shopping centre will be hosting a jobs fair on September 28.

The event, which will run from 11am-2pm, is open for all to attend and follows a successful jobs fair held in May where more than 50 roles were put on offer.

A variety of opportunities in retail and catering will be offered by employers including Marks & Spencer, Molton Brown, Nike and Wagamama. Attendees should bring their CV as they will get the chance to meet with the centre’s restaurant and store managers to ask questions and find out more information.

Yvonne Clay, senior marketing manager at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘We are heading into our busiest time of year so it’s more important than ever that we recruit the very best team members to deliver excellent customer service.’

The fair will be held at Gunwharf Quays Centre Management Suite (between Pret A Manger and The Cornish Bakery).