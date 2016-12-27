Gunwharf Quays car park full as shoppers flock to sales

Shoppers flocked to the sales in Portsmouth today.

The 1,500-space car park at Gunwharf Quays put up the ‘Full’ signs by late morning as motorists queued to get in.

Portsmouth City Council’s roads team tweeted just before midday: ‘Gunwharf car park full - please use Wickham Street overflow car park or Park and Ride.’

The rush came after Gunwharf Quays managers said thousands of shoppers had arrived on Boxing Day looking for a bargain in the first day of the centre’s winter sale.

Staff said visitors descended on the designer outlet centre, with Nike, M&S, Osprey London and Vans all proving especially popular.

Colin Wilding, General Manager at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘Boxing Day is a shopping experience many of our customers look forward to and this year has been no different. We have welcomed thousands of visitors, all keen to make the most of the additional discounts.’