Gunwharf Quays holding jobs fair to find staff for Christmas

A SHOPPING centre is holding a jobs fair as it looks to recruit staff for the festive period.

Gunwharf Quays is looking to hire new employees for its range of stores in time for the Christmas rush.

Following a jobs fair in the summer, which saw more than 50 roles on offer, the centre has teamed up with Highbury College and Job Centre Plus in Portsmouth to host another event this week.

Yvonne Clay, senior marketing manager at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘We are heading into our busiest time of year so it’s more important than ever that we recruit the very best team members.

‘There are some fantastic career opportunities available with numerous stores and restaurants and we look forward to welcoming job seekers to discuss the roles that best suit their skill set and aspirations.’

The jobs fair will be held at the Gunwharf management suite on Thursday between 11am to 2pm. Attendees should bring their CV.