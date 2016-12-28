Search

Gym makes short list for national trade award

A LEISURE centre gym has been short-listed for an award at an event that recognises excellence and achievement in gyms across the country.

Havant Leisure Centre made the shortlist for Local Authority/Leisure Trust Gym of the Year at the National Fitness Awards.

Each of the seven finalists was selected through a process in which they had to impress judges by showcasing the great work going on in their clubs.

Howard Broad, Horizon’s chief executive, said: ‘For a leisure provider operating from Havant and Waterlooville, it’s a great achievement to be short-listed in this national fitness competition for the third year running.

‘The team at Horizon have worked tirelessly to deliver a fantastic gym at Havant, which has been appreciated by our members, and as a charity we are proud of the high standard of facilities we have provided to the local community.’

The awards ceremony took place at The Athena in Leicester earlier this month.

