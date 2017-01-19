Hampshire police on list for staff equality

THREE organisations in the south east have been named in the top 100 best employers for lesbian, gay and bisexual staff.

Hampshire Constabulary is the highest new entry in Stonewall’s top 100 list, sitting at number 65.

The lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans-equality charity compiles the list from submissions to the Workplace Equality Index.

Chairman of Hampshire Constabulary’s LGB&T resource group, chief inspector Julie Fry, said: ‘This force’s commitment to the Stonewall Workplace Equality Index emphasises our drive in achieving ever increasing confidence from our staff, which contributes to a safer and more inclusive workplace.

‘Equality and inclusion are essential to the effectiveness of our purpose for policing, making all our communities safer.

Other entrants from the region are Sussex Police, which ranks at 79, closely followed by another new entry, the Open University, at number 93.