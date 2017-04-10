Hampshire young entrepreneurs battle it out in regional contest

TEN teams of young entrepreneurs are gearing up to take part in a competition final.

Every year the educational and entrepreneurial charity Young Enterprise works with 15 to 19-year-olds on their flagship ‘company programme’, which supports and assists students as they form their own businesses.

The southern Hampshire board is currently working with 10 teams to develop their own products or services to sell at their schools and to a wider audience.

Each school is supported by Young Enterprise through volunteer business advisers, link teachers and judges at trade fairs.

Colin Bielckus, who owns Avenue Business Services in Whiteley, has been volunteering for the charity for three years.

He said: ‘It’s very rewarding to work with the young business people of tomorrow.

‘There are some very talented young people in the region.’

The area final takes place at Barton Peveril College, Eastleigh on Wednesday, April 26 from 5pm.

The top three finalists will go through to the county final later in the year.