Havant firm celebrates its 70th anniversary

A COMMEMORATIVE plaque has been unveiled to mark the 70th anniversary of the original workshop of industry mogul, Kenneth Wood.

Culinary firm Kenwood, which now has its main factory shop in Havant, began in Woking in 1947. The Mayor of Woking, Councillor Graham Cundy, Ken’s step-son of John Wood, Ken’s widow Pat Wood and chief executive officer of Kenwood-DeLonghi, Mark Welch all attended the event. Cllr Cundy said: ‘We are honoured to be joined by Ken’s family, friends and former employees. We hope that the presence of a blue plaque in honour of Ken will ensure that more people are aware of his achievements and his ingenuity.’