Have your say on supplier problems

A ROADSHOW will give residents the chance to air their grievances about energy and telecommunications suppliers.
The Ombudsman Services roadshow will coming to Cascades Shopping Centre in Portsmouth today – and will run until Saturday, August 5.
Ombudsman Services’ Consumer Action Monitor reveals that more than 200,000 complaints were made in Portsmouth last year, but a larger number – almost 290,000 – were not acted upon.
Chief ombudsman Lewis Shand Smith said: ‘It’s important that residents in Portsmouth know their consumer rights and don’t put up with bad service.
‘If you feel like a company is not listening to your complaint or you’re not sure about how to go about raising an issue, come down and speak to us.’
