Having a pint ‘becoming an unaffordable luxury’

Going to a pub is becoming an ‘unaffordable luxury’ as increasing numbers of drinkers believe the price of a pint is too expensive, according to a new report.

A survey of 1,000 beer drinkers by the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) found that just 15 per cent believed prices were affordable.

The campaign group warned that thousands of pubs could close, or beer prices increase further, unless the government takes action to cut business rates.

The rising price of beer in pubs means people are increasingly drinking at home, said Camra.

Chairman Colin Valentine said: ‘The British pub is unique, and has been rooted in Britain’s history for hundreds of years. All the evidence shows that drinking alcohol in moderation in the company of others is good for people’s well-being, yet the opportunity to get together and enjoy a beer is being taken away from swathes of people on lower and middle incomes, who are increasingly viewing a pub pint as an unaffordable luxury. Many landlords are in a tricky situation in that they are forced to either raise their prices or close their doors forever.’