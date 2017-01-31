Hayling Island resident lands £1,000 jackpot in postcode lottery

A Hayling Island resident has scooped a grand win thanks to their lucky postcode.

The mystery winner, who has the postcode PO11 9HQ covering St Johns Close, won £1,000 through the People’s Postcode Lottery’s Daily Prize.

Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson said: ‘What a great prize for our player in Hayling Island! If you’d like to be in with a chance of winning with your postcode then sign up to play now.’

The lottery has raised £168 million to date for good causes, with a minimum of 30 per cent of ticket sales going directly to charities.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery visit postcodelottery.co.uk.