Heading out on a treasure hunt

A NEW mobile phone app will take its users on an urban treasure hunt around the streets of Portsmouth.

Trailclues, which was launched this week, combines uncovering hidden gems, picking up fun, local trivia, and problem-solving through a unique platform that will take its users on an adventure through city landscapes.

The app has been launched in two locations – London and the Spice Island area of Portsmouth.

Players race against the clock to solve clues along a trail, taking them to the next spot and another cryptic message to crack. Along the way, they’ll discover little known locations, learn fun facts about places that are often overlooked, and much more. Tourists can get off the beaten track to discover locations that aren’t listed on the usual maps, while locals can expect to unearth charming features and destinations they never knew existed, simply by heading to the Trailclues website.

Once signed up, all players need to do is respond to a received text with ‘GO’ to begin receiving clues directly to their phone.

Edward Mula, founder of Trailclues, said: ‘Every city is filled with overlooked gems by tourists and locals alike.

‘You might get a chance to glimpse these on a guided tour but Trailclues does away with that, giving people a chance to get involved in urban exploring at their own pace and without a huge cost.

‘From first dates to corporate team building exercises, Trailclues is suitable for a huge range of groups and individuals that want to try something new and exciting in the city.’

For users with a competitive streak, they can even go up against each other.

Leaderboards give players a chance to race through the clues as fast as possible in an attempt to register the quickest time.

The trail is designed to be completed in an average of two hours and clues are always within walking distance of each other.

Trailclues is intending to add more locations in the coming months.

To find out more go to trailclues.com