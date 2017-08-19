Heading to Waterloo? Then you could face delays

SOUTH West Train users travelling to London Waterloo are being warned of further disruptions.

Passengers using the rail firm to get from the Portsmouth area to London will face delays and cancellations.

Engineering work at Waterloo station to increase capacity will see platforms one to 14 closed from Thursday and throughout the bank holiday weekend. There will be fewer than half of normal weekday services operating on Thursday and Friday. All platforms should re-open on August 29.

A Network Rail spokesman said: ‘We’re committed to delivering this project on time for our passengers.

‘We apologise to our passengers for the added disruption to their journeys and thank them for their patience.’

Visit nationalrail.co.uk.