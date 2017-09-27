Helping wildlife with a bee-friendly campaign

DAVID Wilson Homes is doing its bit for the environment with a new bee-friendly campaign.

As part of its continuing pledge to protect local wildlife, the housing developer is planting ‘bee-friendly’ plants in the gardens of its new homes at Berewood Heath, Waterlooville.

The business is currently working in partnership with the RSPB to provide bee-friendly flowers and shrubs rich in pollen.

The company is hoping that the project will see sales centres and show homes boost the number of honey bees and bumblebees in the region.

With more than 250 bee species in the UK, climate change, loss of habitat and disease are threatening figures.

One in three mouthfuls of food are dependent on pollination. This includes apples, pears, onions, cherries, margarine and more.

Sales director Michelle Storer said: ‘Supporting the communities we work in is important to us and that doesn’t just apply to our two-legged neighbours.

‘We want to raise awareness of the threat faced by bees by planting specific plants in the gardens of our local developments which will benefit bees, and encouraging our customers and other gardeners to do the same.’