Hendy launch app with help of local tech firm

MOTOR group Hendy is launching a new connectivity app with help from a local business.

The new Hendy Connect service embraces connected technology as the car firm looks to transform the features it offers to used car buyers.

Hendy teamed up with Fareham-based technology start-up firm Smartdriverclub to create the in-car connectivity system.

Customers will get alerts to send help to them if they have an accident, theft recovery, fuel tracking, along with MoT and tax reminders.

The new service alerts customers and Hendy to emerging mechanical issues and servicing needs.

A small device is fitted inside the vehicle to enable the technology.

The information can then be seen on the Hendy Connect smartphone app.

Commercial director at Hendy Mark Busby said: ‘Smartdriverclub has really tapped into a gap in the market for connected car services and we are delighted to be working with the business to extend all the benefits of connectivity to our customers.’