High demand could mean expansion for cafe owner

Have your say

THE owner of a vegan restaurant in Wickham is looking to expand to Portsmouth.

Peter Axworthy runs his vegan and gluten-free eaterie in a small cafe space inside The Chesapeake Mill.

After seeing great success, and with spots booked out almost a week in advance, Peter has set his sights on expanding his burgeoning business.

Peter said: ‘When we first opened up, we weren’t a vegan restaurant.

‘I became a vegan four years ago and was fed up with cooking meat.

‘I wanted to be more socially responsible with my cooking and our produce. It’s the best decision I’ve ever made both morally and professionally.’

The restaurant offers a variety of hot meals including a beetroot burger with cashew ‘cheese’ and polenta chips, sweet and sour chick-ken and a hot chilli.

Peter said: ‘I feel like there is a huge gap in the food market and I’m trying to fill it with vegan and gluten-free comfort food.’

Peter is looking to open two more restaurants by the end of this year - in Southsea and then Southampton.

Peter said: ‘I’m hoping to open a second OffBeet in Southsea this year. It’s the perfect location for what we’re trying to do and the prospect is very exciting.’