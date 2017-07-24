High removal demand means big relocation

Have your say

A family-owned removal company based in Portsmouth is moving to new purpose-built premises.

Bishop’s Move Solent has moved into its new industrial and distribution warehouse unit in Pioneer Park.

On Portfield Road, the park forms part of Airport Industrial Estate and is a premier location for the firm with easy access to both the A27/M27 and city centre.

Bishop’s Move Solent branch manager Stuart Jacobs said: ‘All involved worked tirelessly, not only to ensure the relocation was completed on time, but that our customer focus was not compromised in any way.’