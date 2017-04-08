HMS Victory stars in stirring new advert

HMS Victory has a starring role in a bank’s latest television advert.

The advert for Lloyds Bank features the bank’s black horse and tells the story of the bank’s support for the people, businesses and communities of Britain.

Featuring national landmarks and spectacular scenery, the advert takes people on a journey through Britain, from the dramatic landscapes of the Brecon Beacons to the residential streets of Stoke.

The black horse is seen running past Lord Nelson’s flagship in Portsmouth in one of the advert’s key scenes.

The advert, created by adam&eve DBB, will be first broadcast tonight in the break during Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Robin Bulloch, managing director of Lloyds Bank, said: ‘For over 250 years, we are proud to have served the people, businesses and communities of Britain and we will continue to be by their sides, whatever their next step.’

Catherine Kehoe, managing director group brands and marketing, said: ‘The new advert is a striking and powerful depiction of our unique place in the lives of British people, and demonstrates our commitment to helping our customers – today and in the future.

‘HMS Victory is an instantly recognisable and proud symbol of Britain’s past and has been around as long as Lloyds Bank, demonstrating how long we’ve been by the sides of our customers.’