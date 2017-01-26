Holiday park in line for a £14m upgrade

AWARD-WINNING holiday park Bunn Leisure has embarked on a £14m refurbishment programme, which will create jobs and provide a boost to the local economy.

The holiday village complex on the Selsey peninsula has started a programme of works.

Managers say they will use local contractors to carry out the work wherever possible.

The first phase of the plans passed by Chichester District Council will see the creation of a new head office and main visitor reception, with a new entertainment complex and improvements at the White Horse and Green Lawns sites following 12 months later.

John Bunn, managing director of the 300-acre park, said: ‘Bunn Leisure offers outstanding family holidays at our four wonderful parks and this refurbishment programme will enable us to provide an even better service.

‘We begin 2017 investing heavily in our facilities and it shows our commitment to be an innovative leader in the family holiday sector.

‘Our park employs 350 full-time and 350 seasonal staff, and we welcome 100,000 holidaymakers every year.

Bunn Leisure already generates more than £60m for the local economy, and we hope these developments will create future employment opportunities and increase our popularity as a tourist destination.

‘We are using local contractors wherever we can, and are delighted to be able to make such a big investment in our local businesses and support vital local economic growth.’

The park on the Manhood Peninsula in West Sussex is made up of four villages, including a touring park on the coast at Selsey.

Bunn Leisure has also been shortlisted for a Hospitality, Leisure and Tourism award at the Business Excellence Awards, run by The News.

Winners are due to be announced at a ceremony on Friday, February 10 at Portsmouth Guildhall.

For more go to bunnleisure.co.uk or call 01243 606080.