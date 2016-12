HOLIDAY homes in one of the most scenic locations on the south coast will be up for grabs as a Boxing Day sale begins.

More than 50 holiday homes will be showcased at Bunn Leisure in Selsey when doors open at 10.30am on December 26.

All caravans come with gas connection, TV aerial and a 12-month warranty.

Two-bedroom caravans start at £7,995 – plus free site fees for 2017.

For the top-end experience, £190,769 buys a luxury holiday home.

For more go to bunnleisuresales.co.uk or call 01243 607776.