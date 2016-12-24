Homeless charity gets boost from firm

A COMPANY entered into the true spirit of Christmas by allocating its entire client gift budget to a charity for the homeless.

Ultracomms, a cloud contact centre technology provider in Fareham, made the donation to Two Saints.

Derwyn Jones, CEO of Ultracomms said: ‘The vast majority of our team lives in the local area, so we wanted to do something that was of direct benefit in our home town.

‘With this time of year being particularly difficult for many people who find themselves spending Christmas without the comfort of their homes or their families, we hope that our donation will bring a little cheer.’

Ultracomms has been supporting local charities nominated by staff over the past year.

Two baking competitions and the proceeds from the company’s tuck shop raised £500.