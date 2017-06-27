Homelessness tackled with rugby tournament

A RUGBY tournament has raised more than £1,400 for a charity working to end youth homelessness.

Held at Trojans Rugby Club, Eastleigh, the touch rugby competition was organised by Hampshire property consultancy firm Lambert Smith Hampton – which has offices in Fareham and Southampton.

Fifteen teams of property agents, solicitors, architects and project managers from across the South Coast took part in the tournament, which raised funds for the charity LandAid, a London property charity.

The charity invests more than £1m every year in projects and is bidding to end youth homelessness by 2026.

Graham Holland, head of South Coast for LSH, said: ‘It was a privilege for us to organise this tournament for the 12th year running.’