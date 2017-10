Have your say

PEOPLE in Portchester have woken up to find they have no water.

Portsmouth Water customers at The Causeway in Portchester have been left without running water this morning.

Others, at The Thicket and The Spinney, are experiencing reduced water pressure.

According to messages posted on Twitter by the provider, the outage has been caused by a burst main pipe.

In one of the tweets, posted just after 8am, it said: ‘We will be making our way to the site ASAP.’

More to follow.