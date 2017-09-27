Hospitality team and Michelin-starred chef launch menu

SPECIAL GUESTS were treated to an array of tasty treats at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard as the Boathouse 4 hospitality team launched its new autumn/winter menu.

The menu was created with help from Michelin-starred chef John Campbell. John is a chef mentor for BaxterStorey, a company recently appointed as Boathouse 4’s new hospitality provider.

BaxterStorey helps to support, train and develop chefs through the business’ Chef Academy.

John and the team greeted guests as they arrived at the event before they enjoyed views across the dockyard and tucked into dishes from the firm’s new menu.

Options included smoked haddock soup with cave aged cheddar and toasted breadcrumbs, local beer battered cod with chunky tartare sauce and treacle sponge, Navy rum roasted plums and Hampshire double cream.

The event proved to be a hit with attendees. John said: ‘Boathouse 4 is a unique venue and I was delighted to support with the launch of the new menu.

‘Located in the heart of the south coast, the team is spoilt for choice, with some of the finest produce available on their doorstep.

‘It is this that inspired the autumn/ winter menu, which features delicious seasonal meat, sourced from within Hampshire, cheese from the New Forest and the famous Isle of Wight garlic.’

Regional managing director at BaxterStorey Sarah Miller said: ‘We are delighted the new menu received such a fantastic initial response and look forward to welcoming visitors, staff and the local Portsmouth community to enjoy our locally-inspired dishes.

‘There really is no other place like it in the region.’