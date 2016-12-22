Hot dog restaurant announces closure

A HOT DOG restaurant set up by two brothers has announced that it is to close.

The Crafty Hotdog Co at 72 Albert Road, Southsea, was set up by Mike and Stuart Hiles and opened in June.

A message on its Facebook page said: ‘Due to events outside our control, we will be closing our doors for good after Christmas.

‘Our last day will be Christmas Eve so make sure you come down and get one last Crafty hotdog. Thanks to everyone for your support in the short time we were open.’

The premises was previously due to be the Fifth Hants Eating House, but that enterprise never opened.