Housebuilder sticks the kettle on for biggest coffee event

A house-building firm has announced it will be taking part in ‘The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning’.

David Wilson Homes will be putting the kettle on and providing sweet treats in both Havant and Clanfield on September 29 as the company prepares for its involvement in the popular Macmillan Cancer Support event.

One Eight Zero in Bedhampton Hill, Havant and St James Place in Charlton Lane, Clanfield will be opening their doors to the public and hosting a fundraising coffee morning from 10am to 5pm.

Sales director Michelle Storer said: ‘Cancer touches so many people’s lives and the coffee morning is a great way for everyone to get involved in the fundraising effort.

‘Last year more than £27m was raised through the coffee mornings and we hope to be part of the effort to break that barrier this year.’

Both sites will be working hard on the day to invite donations for coffee and cake.

Michelle said that staff at David Wilson Homes were very excited to be involved in the event.

She explained: ‘Our sales teams are all keen to host events for visitors and those who have already moved into our developments.’