Housing developer adds £34m to communities

A DEVELOPER built 600 homes in the region over the past year and says it brought £34.5m worth of benefits to the area.

The figures form part of Barratt Homes’ socio-economic footprint.

The company has made more than £25m of contributions to councils and for infrastructure and affordable housing.

It also calculated that the local economy has benefited from £9.2m of additional spending in shops and services from the residents of the homes it has built.

The firm’s managing director Tim Hill said: ‘This research shows the extra investment we bring to communities and the economy.’