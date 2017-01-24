Hundreds of jobs on offer as fair returns to town

MORE than 500 jobs will be on offer when Gosport’s largest careers and training exhibition returns on Thursday.

The Gosport Employment and Skills Fair will be back at Gosport Leisure Centre from 1pm to 7pm with more than 50 organisations promoting a range of job vacancies, apprenticeships and training opportunities.

As an event it aims to promote the local job, apprenticeship and career opportunities as well as highlighting the training available to help people get into employment.

Around 700 visitors are expected to meet employers representing professional services, engineering and manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, the public sector and the armed forces.

The range of employment options on offer will include full-time, part-time, apprenticeships, traineeships, night-shift, weekend, contract and relief staff roles.

However it is not just for the unemployed and offers plenty for those considering a career change while there is also expert advice for anyone looking at starting their own business.

Cllr Stephen Philpott, chairman of Gosport Borough Council’s economic board, said: ‘The Gosport Employment and Skills Fair is a fantastic event for anyone looking for work, training or just considering a change. Whether you want to learn about a new career, apprenticeships or setting up your own business there will be expert information on hand. I’m delighted we can help the town’s employers and residents come together in such a meaningful way.’

The Gosport Borough Council event is now in its sixth year and is supported by Fareport Training, EBP South, Jobcentre Plus and Solent Jobs Programme.

To ensure attendees get the most from the event, the council has prepared a checklist with tips on what to do before, during and after the event as well as a list of useful websites.

For more information, including a full exhibitor list, search ‘Gosport Employment and Skills Fair’ at gosport.gov.uk