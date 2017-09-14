Hundreds of roles on offer at Cascades jobs fair

HUNDREDS of jobs are on offer today at Cascades Shopping Centre.

From 10am the venue is hosting a Jobs Fair in association with Portsmouth City Council and Job Centre Plus.

If you are considering a change in career or looking for a new role, visit the fair – it runs until 3pm.

Employers from across the region will be in attendance to talk to and interview potential candidates.

Representatives from TK Maxx, Primark, Premier Inn, Costa and Toys R Us have all been named to attend and Cascades interim centre manager, Andrew Philip announced he was happy to be helping locals with their job search.

Andrew said: ‘This is a great way for those looking for their next career move or looking to get back working to meet a number of potential employers on a single day. As a key part of the Portsmouth community, we always like to be involved with events such as this that help the city and the wider region. With hundreds of jobs available on the day, it’s a great chance to find a job.’

Jobhunters are encouraged to bring their CV along to the event.