Hundreds to call at port from cruise ship

THE last cruise ship call of the year in Portsmouth will see a visit from a Fred Olsen vessel on a ‘Tinsel and Hogmanay’ tour of Britain.

Six hundred passengers on board Fred Olsen’s ‘Black Watch’ ship will be calling at Portsmouth International Port today for the first stop of their 11-night holiday.

The cruise started in London and takes guests around the coastline of Great Britain and Ireland, with a New Year’s Eve stop in Edinburgh.

Rupert Taylor, harbour master, said: ‘It will be a real Christmas treat to see Black Watch slip into the harbour on Friday. I’m delighted that Fred Olsen is bringing this beautiful vessel to Portsmouth for her second visit, and know all on board will have the best possible start to their festive cruise.’

Black Watch departs tonight bound for Plymouth.