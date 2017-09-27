Ideal way to raise your company profile

Have your say

The News Business Excellence Awards is entering its 17th year.

The ceremony aims to recognise exceptional work and service across multiple sectors and throughout the region.

As divisional events & sponsorship co-ordinator, Liz Parker has been organising The News Business Excellence Awards for six years.

Liz said: ‘I am very proud to have been involved in the organising of these prestigious awards for the past six years.

‘They have 17 years of history and have never stopped developing and growing in popularity.

‘We have watched businesses grow and develop through some hard times and against adversity. These awards are the ideal platform to recognise, reward and celebrate their success.

‘Sponsoring the awards is an ideal opportunity to raise your company profile, meet with prominent local, national and international business people and support all that is a success in local business.’

The awards will be held at Portsmouth Guildhall on Friday February 23, 2018 .To enter or for sponsorship details, go to jpsouthevents.co.uk or e-mail liz.parker@jpress.co.uk.

Closing date for entries is November 25 and you can keep up to date with awards news on Twitter using the hashtag #newsbizawards18.